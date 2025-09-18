Bella Hadid's gaunt photo dump has fans concerned about Lyme disease relapse, sister Gigi Hadid offers strength

Supermodel Bella Hadid, has in fact, been missing in action. Bella Hadid's hospital photo dump has fans concerned (Photos: Instagram) A recent photo dump she shared to her Instagram handle, shows Bella looking particularly gaunt and tired, and seemingly in a hospital, though the latter bit can't really be confirmed. Her caption, reading, "I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys", didn't really give away much. But that didn't stop fans from expressing their concern. Most of the photos feature close up selfies of Bella lying in bed, a few also showing her hooked up to tubes. There's a focus on a little square of sunset visible from her window, a cup of coffee she is nursing while collapsed in a lift corner, rainbows, flowers, cards, some pizza and the moon.

One confirmation of Bella struggling with her health again, happens to be sister Gigi Hadid's comment on her post reading, "I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!".

There has been no explicit mention of a Lyme disease relapse, this does, unfortunately look like one. Bella received her diagnosis back in 2012, only opening up about her experience living with it and maneuvering it, 2016 onwards. A Mayo Clinic article explains, "Lyme disease is an illness caused by borrelia bacteria. Humans usually get Lyme disease from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria". Back in 2023, Bella had shared a similar photo dump accompanied by an expansive caption explaining her physically and emotionally painful experience of dealing with Lyme disease. Excerpts from her caption read, "the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself...Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever".