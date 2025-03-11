Ben Affleck admits stunts in The Accountant 2 were a challenge: ‘Did not come easy to me’

Hollywood star Ben Affleck, set to reprise his role in The Accountant 2, admitted that performing stunts for the highly anticipated sequel wasn’t an easy feat. The 52-year-old actor attended the film’s premiere in Austin, Texas, where he discussed the physically demanding nature of the action sequences. Ben Affleck will return as Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2

“It did not come easy for me, especially with a guy like Jon [Bernthal] who’s so spectacular at it. Cynthia [Addai-Robinson] did an incredible job, Daniella [Pineda] is super badass in the movie, so I was just trying to keep up,” he shared in an interview with Access Hollywood.

Affleck also praised director Gavin O’Connor for his approach to action filmmaking, emphasising that the movie offers more than just high-octane sequences.

“Gavin does a great thing with action sequences – which is really, they’re not just action for its own sake. I don’t think it’s interesting just to see people shooting or a car flipping over or something blowing up just by itself. This is a movie where you really care about the people that are involved, and it’s got an intelligence and a bit of humor and pathos to it. It’s just a whole complete package. I really feel like this is a movie that anybody could go to enjoy," he said.

The film, a follow-up to the 2016 hit, also features Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, and J.K. Simmons. In January, earlier this year, makers have released the first glimpse of Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2. Ben returns as Christian Wolff, a mathematical genius with a penchant for danger, who is drawn back into the world of high-stakes action.

According to the official synopsis, Christian is brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson) following the murder of someone close to them. To uncover the truth, Christian seeks the help of his estranged but deadly brother Brax (Bernthal). The sequel builds on the themes of the original, which explored Christian and Brax's troubled upbringing and their eventual reunion.

Ben co-produced the project with his long-time collaborator Matt Damon under their production company, Artists Equity. The first instalment was widely praised for its gripping action and complex characters, and the sequel aims to delve deeper into the relationship between the two brothers.