The internet is having a meltdown over Blue Ivy's dance tribute in mom Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour opening show

The first show for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour took place last night in Los Angeles, and you don't really need more than a scroll on social media to see that it was a certified banger! Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi steal the show at the LA opening night of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour(Photos: X)

The sold-out SoFi stadium thronging with Beyonce stans however, had more than one star to look to. Blue Ivy, joined mum Queen Bey, appearing at several intervals through the night. Now this isn't the first time the 13-year old has made the headlines with her presence. But the top-notch choreography coupled with her undeniable stage presence and not to mention, unwavering confidence in front of thousands of screaming fans, has absolutely taken the internet not just by surprise, but also by storm.

Blue Ivy's gait was dripping nothing but confidence as she took center-stage as the lead dancer, walking up to Beyonce's Deja Vu. The airtight choreography that followed still has the internet in a chokehold. Comments expressing the same read, "BLUE IVY SERVES COMPLETE CVNT DUEING HER SOLO TO BEYONCÉ'S DEJA VU, IFCKINGCONICCC😭😭😭😭😭", "BLUE IVY THE ICON YOU ARE😭😭😭", "OH YOU ATE DOWN BLUE IVY CARTER! AND ON “DEJA VU” AT THAT, YES! YES! ", "blue ivy already outdancing y'all's faves. that debut era gone be nasty omg", to quote a few.

Another moment that stole the show was her matching Beyonce, move for move during America has a Problem. We just CAN'T and neither can fans: "NOT BLUE IVY CHEWING THE AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM CHOREO & THEN FLIPPING HER HAIR, CAN YOU SAY FCKING DIVA😭😭😭😭😭", "You’d never know it’s a school night the way Blue Ivy was hitting this choreo" and "unfortunately y’all ran out of time to find this generation’s beyoncé so blue ivy had to step in" to quote a few.

Not just this, little Rumi Carter, Beyonce's younger one, all of 7, also made a brief appearance (in custom Oscar de la Renta that too!) during Protectors, with the three Carter ladies making the loveliest frame. "Protect her at all costs!" screamed the internet.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour will span 9-cities across the United States and Europe and is set to conclude on July 26, with its Las Vegas gig.