Bhagyashree reacts to being trolled for viral lassi video: ‘It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say…’

Actor Bhagyashree has finally reacted to the trolling she had to face over a recent viral video. It was a BTS clip, featuring her shoot at a shop selling lassi.

Bhagyashree

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In it, she talks about how good the dairy product is, and as soon as the shot gets over, she keeps the glass away and leaves. People on social media called it out as “fake endorsement”.

However, now the 57-year-old has reacted to the negativity. “Lassi on a hot day. I had been up since 3am to do the mangala aarti, then walking down the Gangaghats in the immense heat, this lassi was just the energy booster I needed. Sprinkled with dryfuits on top I enjoyed the crunch. Salted or sweet is a matter of choice and yes for those who are diabetic, indulgence of a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice. Curds is rich in calcium, protein, probiotics. The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°. And along with the outstanding taste it was also the love with which it was made,” she explained her stance on the dairy product first of all.

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{{^usCountry}} She then went on to comment on the trolling she had to face. Bhagyashree further wrote, “There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein. Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate. The only good is that local food, local vendors get support. It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then went on to comment on the trolling she had to face. Bhagyashree further wrote, “There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein. Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate. The only good is that local food, local vendors get support. It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant.” {{/usCountry}}

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