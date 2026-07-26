Bhumi Pednekkar: Many important issues across the country not getting a platform, Assam floods one of them

The situation unfolding in Assam, because of the floods, is worrying. Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, taking note of the same, took to Instagram and posted a video, appealing to people to come forward and help. Speaking to us, she says, “At this point, large parts of the country have come together for a unified voice. A lot of important things across the country are not getting a platform, and one of those things are the Assam floods.”

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

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Someone got in touch with Bhumi because she has worked for flood relief in the past. “That’s when I realised how disastrous the entire situation, is. There have been torrential flash floods for a week now, in over 25 districts. Over 9 lakh people have been affected. The death toll has crossed 50, dead bodies are floating… and the amount of cattle that has been swept away in the flood.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor emphasises on why the need of the hour is not to leave everything to the authorities, but rather extend a helping hand. “Of course we have our Army on ground, and the government is doing what they can do. But I really appeal to all citizens… the way they came together last year for the Punjab floods via citizen led initiatives, people going on boats to distribute food, we need to come together for this too. If you can’t go out physically, then if you can donate. A lot of supplies are genuinely needed at this moment. Even rehabilitation. I hope more people speak about the Assam floods. I urge everyone to go online and see the visuals, they will break your heart, you will be compelled to come forward,” she ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor emphasises on why the need of the hour is not to leave everything to the authorities, but rather extend a helping hand. “Of course we have our Army on ground, and the government is doing what they can do. But I really appeal to all citizens… the way they came together last year for the Punjab floods via citizen led initiatives, people going on boats to distribute food, we need to come together for this too. If you can’t go out physically, then if you can donate. A lot of supplies are genuinely needed at this moment. Even rehabilitation. I hope more people speak about the Assam floods. I urge everyone to go online and see the visuals, they will break your heart, you will be compelled to come forward,” she ends. {{/usCountry}}

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