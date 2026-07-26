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Bhumi Pednekkar: Many important issues across the country not getting a platform, Assam floods one of them

Actor Bhumi Pednekkar raises alarm over Assam floods, urging public support for relief efforts as over 9 lakh individuals are affected.

Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 12:56:20 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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The situation unfolding in Assam, because of the floods, is worrying. Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, taking note of the same, took to Instagram and posted a video, appealing to people to come forward and help. Speaking to us, she says, “At this point, large parts of the country have come together for a unified voice. A lot of important things across the country are not getting a platform, and one of those things are the Assam floods.”

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar
Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

Someone got in touch with Bhumi because she has worked for flood relief in the past. “That’s when I realised how disastrous the entire situation, is. There have been torrential flash floods for a week now, in over 25 districts. Over 9 lakh people have been affected. The death toll has crossed 50, dead bodies are floating… and the amount of cattle that has been swept away in the flood.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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