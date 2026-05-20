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Billy & Me: Billy Joel condemns upcoming biopic about his early life, here's why

Billy Joel has now authorised the upcoming bipic on his life

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:39 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A new biopic chronicling the formative years of Billy Joel is officially in development, with editor and director John Ottman helming the project. Titled Billy & Me, the film will explore the singer-songwriter’s early years before his rise to fame in the 1970s. However, Billy’s spokesperson said that the singer has not authorised the project.

Billy Joel

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the rep shared, “Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel’s life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project. Billy Joel has not authorised or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Billy & Me: Billy Joel condemns upcoming biopic about his early life, here's why
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Billy & Me: Billy Joel condemns upcoming biopic about his early life, here's why
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