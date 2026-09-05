Blackpink member Lisa’s SaWaDiKa video in troubled waters

Blackpink’s Lisa seems to be in the news for the wrong reasons after her latest song SaWaDiKa ran into online controversy immediately after its release on September 4, 2026. A London-based Syrian artist and designer, Zeina, claimed that the video’s creative team has copied one of her original designs without giving her the due credit for it, reported Times Now.

Lisa (right) in the SaWaDiKa video with the coined headphone

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, Lisa is seen wearing a coined headphone, which Zeina states is very similar to her original idea. The designer took to social media to post pictures of her work, and it drew the attention of the netizens, who then spotted similarities in the design. Reportedly, Zeina mentioned that the accessory used by Lisa in the video is a “replica” of her work, and asked why she was not acknowledged.

However, the issue at hand seemed to be resolved after both the parties reached a settlement. Zeina was quick to also post an update to her original callout post. The London-based designer stated that a few hours after she raised the issue publically, she was contacted by visual artist Nanist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the update, Zeina stated that Nanist recognised her contribution and credited her in the sketches for the coined headphone. This seemed to cool down the matter surrounding the controversy. The attribution issue was resolved by both the artists through direct communication instead of choosing to escalate it further online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the update, Zeina stated that Nanist recognised her contribution and credited her in the sketches for the coined headphone. This seemed to cool down the matter surrounding the controversy. The attribution issue was resolved by both the artists through direct communication instead of choosing to escalate it further online. {{/usCountry}}

Read More