BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hints at Bollywood entry; fans urge Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli to cast her

K-pop superstar and actor Jisoo, a member of the global sensation BLACKPINK, has hinted at a possible foray into Bollywood. During a recent promotional appearance for her Netflix series, Boyfriend on Demand, alongside co-star Seo In-guk, the singer-actress revealed her enthusiasm for entering Hindi cinema. Jisoo from BLACKPINK expressed her desire to star in a Hindi film. Fans reacted enthusiastically, envisioning collaborations with prominent Indian directors. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Jisoo is interested in making Bollywood debut The actors were asked if they would consider starring in a Bollywood film exploring an AI-themed romance. "If I’m given the opportunity, I would absolutely love to do it,” said Seo In-guk in an interview with India Today. Jisoo mirrored the excitement, adding with a laugh, she said, “I hope you can, you know, please look out for us. We’ll be there.” The playful exchange quickly went viral, especially among Indian fans who are eager to see their favourite K-pop star on the big screen.

Fans react Fans on social media quickly jumped in, speculating about Jisoo’s Bollywood prospects. One tweeted, “Host asked Jisoo & In-guk if they wanted to do a Bollywood project? And Jisoo said yess, I hope you can, you know, please look out for us. We'll be there. In-guk said he would love to do, hello! (sic)”

Discussions also suggested potential collaborations with top Indian filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, and even S S Rajamouli, with fans convinced she could fit into grand period dramas or visually spectacular projects.

Another fan said, “SLB #JISOO super elegance and outgoing & beautiful honest personality would absolutely match the style of SLB(sic).”

About Jisoo's acting career Jisoo, born January 3, 1995, first gained recognition as the lead in the 2021 Korean drama Snowdrop, winning the Outstanding Korean Actress award at the Seoul International Drama Awards. She expanded her acting repertoire with the 2025 zombie thriller Newtopia and made her big-screen debut in Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy the same year. Her upcoming project, Boyfriend on Demand, is set to stream on Netflix soon, further cementing her credentials as a versatile actress.

About Boyfriend on Demand Jisoo’s latest series, Boyfriend on Demand, premiered on Netflix on March 6, and stars the BLACKPINK singer as Seo Mi‑rae, a webtoon producer who uses a virtual dating service to navigate modern romance. Her co-star, Seo In‑guk, plays Park Kyeong‑nam, her colleague and love interest, creating a mix of rivalry, humour, and emotional depth.

The 10-episode series, directed by Kim Jung‑sik and written by Namgung Do‑young, blends AI-driven romance with heartfelt moments. Supporting cast members include Gong Min‑jeung, Kim Ah‑young, Park Ha‑erin, Ha Young, and Han Ga‑eul.