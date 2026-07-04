Tamannaah Bhatia poses with BLACKPINK's Lisa in a stunning black cut-out bodycon gown at Shiseido's Bangkok event
Tamannaah Bhatia and BLACKPINK's Lisa stole the spotlight at Shiseido's Ultimate Pop-Up in Bangkok, dazzling in contrasting black-and-white designer ensembles.
Tamannaah Bhatia has long mastered the art of making a statement with understated glamour, and her latest appearance was no different. The actor attended Shiseido's Ultimate Pop-Up event in Bangkok, where she was spotted alongside global K-pop star Lisa, delivering a sophisticated lesson in modern evening dressing. Forgoing excessive embellishments, Tamannaah let a sleek silhouette and carefully chosen accessories speak for themselves. (Also read: Nita Ambani proves contrasting pink and purple are a match made in fashion heaven with her stunning silk saree look )
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in black gown
For the occasion, she slipped into a striking black gown by designer Surya Sarkar that perfectly balanced elegance with contemporary allure. Crafted in a figure-hugging silhouette, the bodycon dress featured a plunging halter neckline, subtle side cut-outs and a thigh-high slit that added a hint of drama without compromising its refined appeal. The clean lines and monochromatic palette gave the ensemble a timeless quality, while the tasteful cut-out detailing injected a fresh, fashion-forward edge.
Adding height and drama to the look, Tamannaah paired the gown with Versace's coveted Aevitas platform pumps. Styled by Ami Patel, Tamannaah adorned herself with pieces from Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, including a sculptural layered pendant necklace, elegant ear cuffs, dainty rings and minimal earrings. Together, they introduced just the right amount of sparkle, enhancing the monochrome look without distracting from its clean aesthetic.
Her beauty look was equally polished. Tamannaah swept her hair back into a sleek wet-look hairstyle that highlighted the dramatic neckline and statement jewellery. Fresh, luminous skin, softly sculpted eyes, fluttery lashes and a bold red lip rounded off the look, striking the perfect balance between classic sophistication and contemporary glamour.
What BLACKPINK's Lisa wore
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Lisa embraced ethereal elegance in an all-white ensemble that struck the perfect balance between softness and sensuality. She wore an off-shoulder fitted gown featuring a tasteful midriff cut-out accentuated with delicate tie-up detailing at the waist. The silhouette flowed seamlessly into a fluid, floor-grazing skirt.
Eschewing heavy accessories, Lisa let the dress take centre stage, pairing it with fresh, dewy makeup that highlighted her natural radiance. Her signature wispy bangs framed her face beautifully, completing the striking look.
On the work front
Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of Vvan – Force of the Forest, where she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Touted as a cultural folklore thriller, the upcoming film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. She is also reportedly attached to the Tamil film Purushan. Her upcoming Hindi slate is said to include V. Shantaram, Rangers, Maria IPS and Ragini 3, making for a packed and exciting lineup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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