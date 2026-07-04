Tamannaah Bhatia poses with BLACKPINK's Lisa in a stunning black cut-out bodycon gown at Shiseido's Bangkok event

For the occasion, she slipped into a striking black gown by designer Surya Sarkar that perfectly balanced elegance with contemporary allure. Crafted in a figure-hugging silhouette, the bodycon dress featured a plunging halter neckline, subtle side cut-outs and a thigh-high slit that added a hint of drama without compromising its refined appeal. The clean lines and monochromatic palette gave the ensemble a timeless quality, while the tasteful cut-out detailing injected a fresh, fashion-forward edge.

Tamannaah Bhatia has long mastered the art of making a statement with understated glamour, and her latest appearance was no different. The actor attended Shiseido's Ultimate Pop-Up event in Bangkok, where she was spotted alongside global K-pop star Lisa, delivering a sophisticated lesson in modern evening dressing. Forgoing excessive embellishments, Tamannaah let a sleek silhouette and carefully chosen accessories speak for themselves. (Also read: Nita Ambani proves contrasting pink and purple are a match made in fashion heaven with her stunning silk saree look )

Adding height and drama to the look, Tamannaah paired the gown with Versace's coveted Aevitas platform pumps. Styled by Ami Patel, Tamannaah adorned herself with pieces from Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, including a sculptural layered pendant necklace, elegant ear cuffs, dainty rings and minimal earrings. Together, they introduced just the right amount of sparkle, enhancing the monochrome look without distracting from its clean aesthetic.

Her beauty look was equally polished. Tamannaah swept her hair back into a sleek wet-look hairstyle that highlighted the dramatic neckline and statement jewellery. Fresh, luminous skin, softly sculpted eyes, fluttery lashes and a bold red lip rounded off the look, striking the perfect balance between classic sophistication and contemporary glamour.