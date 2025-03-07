BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops her new song Like Jennie; is it anything like Rani’s Intro Theme starring Alia Bhatt? Watch

Back in 2023, Alia Bhatt dropped jaws when she made her stunning entry as TV news anchor Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her introduction song, titled Rani's Intro Theme, soon became an internet sensation with many fans using it in their Instagram reels. This week, Alia aka Rani’s intro song began trending again after BLACKPINK’s Jennie dropped a teaser of her new track Like Jennie. After hearing it, many netizens accused the K-pop star of plagiarism, because they believed that the beats and vibe was similar to Pritam's song. Well, Jennie’s song is now officially out. But is it anything like Alia’s track? Alia Bhatt and Jennie's fans are currently busy in an online war

Sadly it doesn’t look like the ongoing war between Alia Bhatt’s fans and Jennie’s fans will end any time soon because even after hearing Like Jennie, netizens remain divided. Some internet users still believe that Like Jennie was inspired by Rani's Intro Theme. For instance, one social media user claimed, “Copy is a copy whether it’s one word or w whole song . M sure she can give credit or go along as if they don’t copied . It’s a good song and very well done n picturised on Alia Bhatt Star of Bollywood,” whereas another pointed out, “This sounds like rani from Rocky aur rani.”

An internet user shared, “I know that some are saying that jennie copied a bollywood song called rani ...and it's similar also ...but its just the intro which sounds same ...can we just appreciate that jennie is inspired from bollywood ...like when we see indian things in kdrama ..we actually support them ...why can't we support here ? I hope yall understand,” while a fan of Jennie’s stated, “You really think someone so successful like Jennie Would even heard this Bgm not even a song from a bollywood movie 🤦.”

But one thing that most netizens have agreed upon is that Like Jennie is a really good track, with tasteful choreography where we can witness Jennie slaying like never before. Also, her favourite capybara makes a cameo at the end. One impressed fan gushed, “This MV GOT ME GAGGED. Like I got goosebumps from the choreo like she definitely all rounded for sure. She truly giving us what we want and we here for it. The whole concept is SICK I can’t explain how good the whole album was,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “The rap flow and diction? the extreme choreo? the mv? the budget? the baddie energy? the shade to all the haters? This is truly the anthem of 'THE VILLAIN OF KPOP'.”

What are your thoughts on Like Jennie?