Bobby Deol recalls sleeping in his parents’ room till 14: 'I don't like it when it's dark…'

Bobby Deol has been on a roll lately — from his menacing turn in Animal (2023) to his much-talked-about appearance in Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the actor has dominated headlines this season, and amid all the buzz, this might just be his most revealing interview yet. In a conversation with IANS, the actor opened up about his sleeping habits, more specifically, how he continued to sleep in his parents room until the age of 14. He further explained how this was common in Indian households, especially where families lived together in close quarters. Sunny Deol, Dharmendra Deol, Bobby Deol

“I think I got used to it because when I was 14 years old, I used to sleep with my parents. And my father always used to sleep with the lights on. So, I think that's why I got used to it. I was very lucky. I slept with my parents till I was 14 years old. My mother used to tell me to go down and sleep. Because we live in a joint family. We have a bungalow but we don't have that many rooms,” he said.

Bobby also shared that his father, Dharmendra, always kept the lights on while sleeping, a habit he continues even now. “I don't like it when it's dark. This is something very interesting because a lot of people when they think, I have known a few people who think by turning off the lights. That is one way of saying it. But I don't like it when it's dark. And my wife and I always have a fight. We have installed a night light on the floor. Because I don't like it when it's dark,” he said.

He went on to recall how, growing up, rooms were shared among siblings. “So, there was a room where all my sisters used to live. And there was a room where my brother used to live. And my mother used to tell me to share the room with my brother. And I always used to get upset and cry that I don’t want to go down. So, when I had to go down, my mother used to tell me to come up and sleep. Now I am going. In Punjab, my father is alone. I used to say, why should I come now? Now you have got me used to sleeping alone. I am enjoying that I am alone. But still whenever my mother used to come, my father used to sleep with him. And when my father used to go for shooting, my mother used to tell him to come and sleep with me. So, this has been going on for many years."

Through his anecdotes, Bobby offered us a rare glimpse into the close-knit world of the Deol family, one filled with love and small traditions.