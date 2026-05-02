Bollywood Beckons: From Sai Pallavi to Yash, South Indian actors debut in Hindi cinema

Crossovers in the Indian cinema always receive a warm welcome from the audience, may it be a surprise cameo or a full-fledged debut in a new industry. Here’s a look at South stars broadening their horizon, stepping into Bollywood with exciting debuts:

Sai Pallavi

South stars making their debut in Bollywood

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Actor Sai Pallavi, one of the most popular female stars of Telugu and Tamil cinema, began her Bollywood journey with Ek Din this week, opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. After the romantic drama, Sai will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1 as Sita, set to release on Diwali this year

Sreeleela

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{{^usCountry}} After making her mark in the Telugu and Kannada film industry, actor Sreeleela is now set to make her much-anticipated debut in Bollywood opposite Kartik Aaryan. Previously titled Aashiqui 3, the untitled romantic musical is slated to arrive in theatres in 2026, as confirmed by director Anurag Basu. We already got a glimpse of Kartik and Sreeleela’s chemistry through viral BTS videos Krithi Shetty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After making her mark in the Telugu and Kannada film industry, actor Sreeleela is now set to make her much-anticipated debut in Bollywood opposite Kartik Aaryan. Previously titled Aashiqui 3, the untitled romantic musical is slated to arrive in theatres in 2026, as confirmed by director Anurag Basu. We already got a glimpse of Kartik and Sreeleela’s chemistry through viral BTS videos Krithi Shetty {{/usCountry}}

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In 2019, actor Krithi Shetty played a minor uncredited role in Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 before shifting her focus to the South cinema. In an interview last month, Krithi herself confirmed her Bollywood plans, hinting at a Hindi project that audiences can look forward to. The Manamey actor was previously linked to Milap Milan Zaveri’s upcoming directorial featuring Tiger Shroff, along with Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s debut film with Sajid Khan

Yash

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Kannada actor Yash, or Rocking Star Yash as fans call him, is already a well-known name in Indian cinema thanks to his blockbuster films KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). But this year, the actor is set to enter Hindi films with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. Yash, who is also co-producing the epic saga, will be seen as Ravana onscreen, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol

Preity Mukhundhan

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Actor Preity Mukhundhan began her acting journey in Telugu and Tamil cinema in 2024, followed by her entry into Malayalam films a year later. Up next, there is strong buzz that the actor, who was a part of Badshah’s 2024 music video Morni, will make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dharma Productions’ film Naagzilla. The project is being directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

Kalyani Priyadarshan

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After working in the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam industries, Kalyani Priyadarshan is now in talks to set foot in Bollywood. There is strong buzz that Kalyani will begin her journey in Hindi cinema opposite actor Ranveer Singh with zombie film Pralay. Directed by Jai Mehta, the project is expected to go on floors later this year

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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