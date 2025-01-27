Brat's Charli XCX set to star in A24 film The Moment inspired by her own idea, got fans buzzing with excitement

Charli XCX is making big moves in Hollywood. The brat pop star is teaming up with indie film studio A24 to produce and star in a film, inspired by her own original concept, called The Moment. The film, which will mark Charli's first project under her newly launched production company Studio365, is already creating major buzz online. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, what we do know is that The Moment will be the directorial debut of Aidan Zamiri, a Scottish photographer and filmmaker; furthermore, Zamiri co-wrote the screenplay alongside Bertie Brandes. Adding to the excitement is Charli's longtime collaborator, AG Cook, who will be composing the score — bringing his signature sound to the project. Brat's Charli XCX

This movie marks just one of many Hollywood projects for the singer since Charli has been steadily building her film resume, starring in the upcoming Faces of Death remake by Daniel Goldhaber, Romain Gavras' adventure comedy Sacrifice, and Pete Ohs' Erupcja. The Moment will be produced by David Hinojosa via his banner 2AM, with Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright, and Zach Nutman serving as executive producers. A24, known for its bold and groundbreaking releases, will handle the global distribution of the film. The announcement follows Charli's huge night at the Brit Awards, where she led the nominations with five nods, including artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and recognition in the dance and pop act categories.

Fans are clearly thrilled by her Hollywood hustle. On social media, reactions ranged from excitement to sheer awe. One fan tweeted, “Oh she’s taking it! Soon to be Oscar-nominated!” Another added, “Doesn’t she have like 10 million movies she’s gonna be in? Wow, a star! How does she do it?” Others chimed in with, “Charli gonna save A24 with this one,” and “See this I will be obsessed with…” It's clear that fans are ready for Charli to conquer both the music and film worlds. For more insight into her thought process, we leave you with a snippet from Variety where she talks about her decision to branch out into filmmaking, saying, “I hate it when musicians dive into a different field, head-first, without really researching or learning much of anything about it,” she said. “So I did a lot of reading to educate myself over the past three or four years before I actually did anything.”

With The Moment on the horizon, it looks like Charli XCX is just getting started so keep an eye on this one — she’s not slowing down anytime soon.