Breaking News| Urmila Matondkar files for divorce after 8 years of marriage with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

Urmila Matondkar’s fans might be in for some disappointing news. The actor has apparently filed for divorce after eight years of marriage with businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. A source from a Mumbai court, on the condition of anonymity, shared that the 50-year-old actor, who got married in 2016 to the Kashmiri entrepreneur, has filed for divorce. Urmila Matondkar files for divorce

The source said, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms.”

Urmila and Mohsin (40) got married in 2016 in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai residence. It was a close-knit ceremony with fashion designer Manish Malhotra as one of the few in attendance from the film industry. Her nuptials came into the limelight as the two have a 10-year age gap.

The actor entered politics in 2019 as a part of the Indian National Congress and then in 2020, she joined the Shiv Sena. On screen, Urmila was last seen in a song Bewafa Beauty in the 2018 film Blackmail. Post that, she was also seen on TV as a judge for a kids dance reality show. Mohsin is into Kashmiri embroidery and kaarigari and is associated with Malhotra’s fashion label.

We reached out to Urmila, but received no response till the time of going to press.