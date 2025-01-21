BTS’ Jin is back with a bang and his new OST teaser for When The Stars Gossip has fans swooning; 'it's a silver voice'

As BTS' Kim Seokjin celebrates the end of his military conscription, fans are finally getting what they've been eagerly waiting for. Yesterday, the teaser of Jin’s OST for the highly anticipated tvN drama When The Stars Gossip dropped. This marks the second time Jin has contributed his voice to a drama OST, following his stunning performance of Yours for Jirisan. When The Stars Gossip, written by Seo Sook-hyang and directed by Park Shin-woo, stars Lee Min-ho as Gong Ryong and Gong Hyo-jin as Eve Kim, alongside Han Ji-eun, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Joo-hun. The series tells the captivating story of a space tourist and an astronaut who cross paths on a space station. BTS' Kim Seokjin's is back with When The Stars Gossip

The teaser, released by 1theK, a South Korean web series and YouTube channel known for its K-pop music videos and other content, has rapidly captivated fans worldwide. The video showcases stunning scenes from the drama, beautifully complemented by Jin's tender, emotive voice.

Many viewers have already shared their excitement after watching the teaser. “OMG OMG OMG HIS VOCALS, I’M SOBBING MY HEART OUT,” one fan exclaimed. Another commented, “The voice feels like being right in the middle of starlight.” Another commented, “Sukjin's voice is so moving, it's a silver voice~♡.” Fans also expressed their hopes for both the OST and the drama’s success, with one writing, “I’ve only heard the teaser, but it’s so good~ I hope both the OST and the drama do really well!” The OST will be officially released on January 26, 2025, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The excitement is palpable, and we can’t wait to see how Jin’s voice will elevate this highly anticipated series.

Jin has been on fire since his discharge from the military in June 2024. From the release of his first solo mini-album, Happy, to now lending his voice to a drama OST, the BTS vocalist has stayed busy!