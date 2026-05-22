BTS' RM reveals anecdote from military service involving a $437 military store bill for skin care products

BTS member RM has shared an anecdote from his time at military boot camp, revealing that a lending of his credit card to fellow trainees led to an unexpected encounter with his company commander.

BTS' RM

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking during a livestream on Weverse, the fan platform operated by HYBE, RM said he had allowed recruits from another platoon to use his credit card to purchase snacks from the post exchange. The trainees, however, charged 660,000 won (approximately $436) to the card, buying over 100 items that ranged from everyday essentials to snail cream, a popular skincare product commonly stocked at Korean military stores.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The transaction was large enough to crash the store's register, reportedly the first such instance at a Korean army boot camp. The incident drew the attention of the company commander, who called RM and the trainees in for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transaction was large enough to crash the store's register, reportedly the first such instance at a Korean army boot camp. The incident drew the attention of the company commander, who called RM and the trainees in for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} RM initially maintained that he had only instructed the recruits to buy snacks. It later emerged that the trainees had purchased the skincare and health products with the intention of sending them home to their mothers. The trainees subsequently apologised to RM, who accepted, though he noted that the snail cream purchases were excessive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RM initially maintained that he had only instructed the recruits to buy snacks. It later emerged that the trainees had purchased the skincare and health products with the intention of sending them home to their mothers. The trainees subsequently apologised to RM, who accepted, though he noted that the snail cream purchases were excessive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The livestream comes during a busy period for BTS. The group released their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20 which is their first full-length record in nearly four years, following an extended hiatus during which members fulfilled their mandatory military service obligations. The band launched the BTS World Tour 'ARIRANG' on April 9 and is scheduled to co-headline the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final alongside Madonna and Shakira on July 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The livestream comes during a busy period for BTS. The group released their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20 which is their first full-length record in nearly four years, following an extended hiatus during which members fulfilled their mandatory military service obligations. The band launched the BTS World Tour 'ARIRANG' on April 9 and is scheduled to co-headline the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final alongside Madonna and Shakira on July 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON