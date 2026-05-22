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BTS' RM reveals anecdote from military service involving a $437 military store bill for skin care products

BTS' RM recalls a shocking incident that occurred during his military service when he handed his credit card to trainees

Published on: May 22, 2026 02:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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BTS member RM has shared an anecdote from his time at military boot camp, revealing that a lending of his credit card to fellow trainees led to an unexpected encounter with his company commander.

BTS' RM

Speaking during a livestream on Weverse, the fan platform operated by HYBE, RM said he had allowed recruits from another platoon to use his credit card to purchase snacks from the post exchange. The trainees, however, charged 660,000 won (approximately $436) to the card, buying over 100 items that ranged from everyday essentials to snail cream, a popular skincare product commonly stocked at Korean military stores.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / BTS' RM reveals anecdote from military service involving a $437 military store bill for skin care products
Home / HTCity / Cinema / BTS' RM reveals anecdote from military service involving a $437 military store bill for skin care products
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