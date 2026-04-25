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    Casting director Shanoo Sharma announces that she's married now; Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and more react

    Casting director Shanoo Sharma surprised fans by announcing her wedding on Instagram, keeping her husband's identity private.

    Published on: Apr 25, 2026 5:37 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    Casting director Shanoo Sharma surprised her followers on Saturday afternoon with the announcement of her wedding, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

    Shanoo Sharma shared the good news on Instagram
    Shanoo Sharma shared the good news on Instagram

    “With God’s grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents' blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning,” she wrote. Sharma has chosen to keep her husband’s identity private for now, referring to him only as “the greatest man” in her life.

    Multiple actors from the industry congratulated the couple in the comments section- Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna to name a few.

    Shanoo's Instagram post offered a glimpse into the intimate ceremony
    Shanoo's Instagram post offered a glimpse into the intimate ceremony

    The intimate ceremony, as seen in the pics shared by her on Instagram, appears to have followed traditional Indian rituals. It was a close-knit gathering, with family members and loved ones in attendance, rather than a star-studded affair. The duo was dressed in classic wedding attire.

    Sharma has been the force behind discovering and nurturing several of the industry’s talents via her association with Yash Raj Films. She is credited for discovering Ranveer Singh. She has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    News/Htcity/Cinema/Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Announces That She's Married Now; Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon And More React
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Announces That She's Married Now; Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon And More React
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