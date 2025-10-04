Edit Profile
    Celeb Watchlist | Here is why Priyanshu Painyuli recommends Jason Bateman's Ozark

    Actor Priyanshu Painyuli explains what has him hooked to Jason Bateman's Ozark on OTT

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 3:44 PM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    In our weekly series, actor Priyanshu Painyuli reveals what has got him hooked to Jason Bateman-led series Ozark and why he recommends it to all.

    Priyanshu Painyuli
    Priyanshu Painyuli

    What I’m watching?

    I’ve gone back to watching Ozark. It’s one of the finest shows ever made. The direction, writing and the character arcs are incredible. I am currently bingeing the fourth and final season.

    Favourite character?

    Why I’m hooked?

    Across many episodes, you are never quite sure what is going on in Marty’s head, and that’s what kept me hooked to this show. Series like Ozark aren’t about the plot twists, but connecting with the characters. It is similar to Game of Thrones, where the fans stayed invested till the last episode because of the show’s characters.

    Why I recommend it?

    It’s a show that makes you live with the characters, not just follow the plot. Unlike films, which are mostly plot-driven, a good show needs characters who stay with you. For me, it’s right up there with Game of Thrones and Succession.

    My viewing routine like?

    My wife and I watch one episode everyday, while having lunch. At night, if we aren’t too busy, we try and squeeze in one or two episodes.

    My binge-watch partner?

    My wife Vandana Joshi. We are both actors, so watching these shows together is something we enjoy. We also have similar tastes and connect over what we watch.

