Celeb watchlist | Here's why Bhuvan Arora recommends Dabba Cartel on OTT

In our weekly series, Bhuvan Arora reveals what has got him hooked to Shabana Azmi-led ensemble Dabba Cartel and why he recommends it to all. Bhuvan Arora recommends Dabba Cartel

What I’m Watching:

I am currently completely immersed in the experience of Dabba Cartel on Netflix. It has kept me quite intrigued.

Why I’m hooked:

The show has kept me on the edge of my seat. Every episode leaves you wanting for more. It offers a perfect balance of masala and meaning, and that’s what you want as an audience from a show.

Favourite Character:

I am quite in awe of both Gajraj Rao sir and Shabana Azmi ma’am’s characters. Because of them have this ‘don’t mess with me’ kind of attitude, and it does keep you hooked to whatever they are doing or are going to do in the show.

Why I recommend it:

I would recommend this show because it is very well crafted and keeps you hooked as a viewer. The writing and performances in the show are rich and the camera work is also quite outstanding.

My viewing routine:

I watch the show every night nowadays. I can’t sleep without watching an episode at least every day. I won’t get any good sleep if I don’t do it. It’s like quite educating for me too in that way.

My binge-watch partner:

My wife is my forever binge-watch partner. When we watch the show, that is our favourite time of the day where we get to unwind and spend time with each other over some quality content