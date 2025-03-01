Menu Explore
Dabba Cartel X Reviews: Shabana Azmi's new web series is a ‘gripping tale of crime that delivers it all’; read

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 01, 2025 03:21 PM IST

Dabba Cartel is making waves with audiences. Early reviews are in, and fans can’t stop praising its gripping storyline and standout performances

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Shabana Azmi and Jyotika, Dabba Cartel is set against the bustling backdrop of Mumbai, following the lives of five middle-class women who start a dabba (tiffin) service. What seems like a simple entrepreneurial venture soon takes a dark turn as they find themselves running a covert drug empire. As their operation expands, so does the danger, with law enforcement and underworld rivals closing in. The series, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Lillete Dubey. Released on Friday, the show has already begun garnering attention for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.

First reviews are in!

Early reviews for Dabba Cartel are largely positive, praising its intense storytelling, sharp performances, and engaging screenplay. One viewer raved, “It’s the show of the year! Compelling writing, storytelling, powerful cast, brilliant acting, it’s fast-paced and an edge-of-the-seat series you’ve been longing for. Everyone plays a pivotal role. There are a lot of ups! Casting is top-notch. Watch it!”The performances, especially Jyotika’s, were widely appreciated. A fan remarked, “#DabbaCartelOnNetflix follows five housewives secretly operating a drug cartel. Amidst suspense and drama, #Jyotika plays a crucial role, showcasing her versatility and depth with a commendable performance.”

Comparisons with international crime dramas and other Indian thrillers also surfaced. “A gripping tale of crime, betrayal, and dominance, Dabba Cartel delivers it all! The family angle feels inspired by #Ozark, but with fierce desi women at its core. The #SaasBahuAurFlamingo comparison is inevitable, yet both reign in their own league. #ShabanaAzmi steals the show!” another viewer noted. With its mix of suspense, crime, and high-stakes drama, Dabba Cartel is shaping up to be one of the must-watch series of the year. Have you watched it yet?

