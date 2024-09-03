The Family Man 3 and Farzi crossover on the cards? Bhuvan Arora spills the beans, updates on Farzi 2

The web shows Farzi and The Family Man both emerged as a brainchild of filmmakers Raj and DK. In the former’s first season last year, there was even a tease of a crossover between the Shahid Kapoor led show and the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. With The Family Man 3 currently in the shooting stage, there is excitement for a probable crossover and Farzi actor Bhuvan Arora almost confirms it. Bhuvan Arora on Farzi 2 and crossover with The Family Man 3

Talking about the possible crossover, Bhuvan says, “The Family Man 3 is almost done, and Raj and DK will move on to Rakht Brahmand soon. In Farzi, we had shown a little tease of a crossover with (actor) Vijay Sethupathi sir’s scene where he goes to Tiwari’s office. So, there is going to be some sort of a link in The Family Man 3 too. What is it going to be, I am not at liberty to discuss that right now, but people will be very excited for the crossover. I want the audience to enjoy that firsthand.”

Ask him for an update on Farzi season 2 shoot and he responds, “Everyone is busy right now as me, Raj and DK and Shahid are all busy with our individual projects, but it will surely be made. We are although aiming to begin shoot next year. It is one of the most seen Indian OTT shows, and there is no reason for us to not make it again. But as they say, good things take time.”

Mention to Bhuvan how the West churns out a new season every year for their shows while in India, there is a long gap between seasons and he says, “That is also because of the difference in how the industry functions in the West as compared to here. In our industry, mostly a second season is sanctioned only after the success of the previous one. Whereas in the West, a lot of studios immediately ask for three seasons upfront. Their shows get greenlit basis that.”

Currently, the actor has three more web shows in his kitty and apart from that, his Tamil debut film. “I am quite excited to see myself speak Tamil on screen. I have dubbed everything myself and even mouthed the lines on set. I have put in a lot of hard work and put my best foot forward,” he says excitedly, adding that he is quite excited to be associated with a project starring actor Sai Pallavi. “I am a die-hard fan but unfortunately, we don’t have any scenes together. She was actually one of the major reasons behind me saying yes to the film as her choices are so amazing that if she has said yes to a film, it has to be good. Hopefully, we’ll get to meet during promotions,” he ends.