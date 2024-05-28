Sharib Hashmi opens up on shooting for The Family Man 3 with Manoj Bajpayee: It was a celebration on first day of shoot

Actor Sharib Hashmi aka JK got back on the sets to start the shoot of The Family Man 3 with Manoj Bajpayee earlier this month. Recalling the experience of the first schedule that they just finished, he says, “The first day on the set was like a celebration and reunion of sorts. Shrikanth Tiwari's (Bajpayee’s character) full personal and professional family, including Priyamani (actor), his on-screen kids and people from the task force, were there. My excitement was on seventh heaven.” Sharib Hashmi on shooting for The Family Man 3 with Manoj Bajpayee

The 47-year-old goes on to rave about his co-star Bajpayee saying, “I cherish every moment with Manoj sir. Main tadapta hun Manoj sir ke saath shoot karne ke liye, mujhe pata hai saath mein hum machayenge. I learn a lot from him on and off the screen, especially from his discipline towards work and life. Uska bas 5 percent bhi aa jaye mere andar to zindagi safal ho jaye meri. He is rediscovering and reinventing himself every day.”

Ask him about the growth he observed in his co-actor since the last season, considering he gave some memorable work in between and Hashmi responds, “He did such an amazing work in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023). On the other hand, he did such a physically, mentally and emotionally draining part in Joram (2023) and he did it with such perfection. In Killer Soup, he got mad, and it was such a crazy character to perform. All of them are such diverse characters and no normal actor can do it the way he does it.”

Sharing details about the third season of The Family Man, Hashmi reveals that like how the second season was set in Chennai, this season will explore another part of India. “Majority of our shoot is outdoors only. The audience is in for multiple surprises this season,” he says, adding that the next shoot schedule is in June in Mumbai, followed by a few days in July. “As per everyone’s availability, the shoot will go on and off now. But we aim to wrap up the season’s shoot by December,” he ends.