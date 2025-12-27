Celeb watchlist | Here's why Malaika Arora recommends a rerun of FRIENDS on OTT
Actor Malaika Arora shares her binge-watch pick, a rerun of the cult classic show FRIENDS on OTT and explains why she recommends it
In our weekly series, actor Malaika Arora reveals what has got her hooked to the cult classic series Friends and why she recommends it to all.
What I’m Watching:
I could be watching so many shows, but my favourite way to unwind is a rerun of Friends. I know it’s cliché, but it’s what I always turn to.
Why I’m hooked:
The show has great characters, amazing fashion sense, superb writing and it’s brilliantly shot. And everything s all so relatable, which is what I love.
Favourite Character:
I love Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) and Monica (played by Courtney Cox). It’s because I feel she is very close to how I am in real life.
Why I recommend it:
I would recommend this show because it is the best pick me up and feel good show. You can pick any episode at any time from anywhere, you don’t need a backstory, and you just start feeling good and happy about everything. This is the kind of show you laugh with, cry with and even get inspired from. You feel like you are a part of their life, like literally living with them.
My viewing routine:
I am not a binge watcher, I just can’t do it. I feel like need to stretch it out as much as I can because I get severe withdrawal when it gets over.
My binge-watch partner:
For me, viewing any show is a very private and personal time. Even if I watch any show with someone, I will go back and watch it on my own again, as that is something I like to do in my own space.