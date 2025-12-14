Friends cast teams up to honour Matthew Perry with special holiday season tribute

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox have teamed up for a special tribute to Matthew Perry. On Friday, the surviving Friends cast members were seen signing a piece of artwork for a charity fundraiser in partnership with the late actor's foundation. The Friends cast have teamed up for a special tribute to their late co-star Matthew Perry

“The cast has teamed up with @soundwaves_art and artist Tim Wakefield for a very special collection of artwork this holiday season,” the Matthew Perry Foundation wrote on Instagram. The post featured individual slides of each cast member signing artwork inspired by their respective characters on the beloved comedy show.

The foundation explained that “Tim has transformed the actual soundwaves of the ‘Friends’ theme song into these beautiful designs each inspired by a different character, and each cast member has autographed their own small run of artworks.”

The limited collection of artworks is embossed with Perry's official signature. The signed prints are priced at $600, while the unsigned ones are being sold for $100, according to the Soundwaves Art Foundation’s official website.

All the proceeds from the sales of the artwork will be “supporting charities chosen by the cast, including the @MatthewPerryFoundation and their work helping those struggling with the disease of addiction,” the post added.

How did Matthew Perry die?

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his residence in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. He was 54. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office cited his cause of death as an accident from the acute effects of ketamine.

The 17 Again star had previously admitted to using ketamine to treat depression, but in the days leading up to his death, he was abusing the drug. In the wake of his passing, Aniston revealed that she and other Friends cast members tried to help Perry.

She told Vanity Fair in August that the cast “did everything [they] could” for Perry. “It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” she explained.