Jennifer Aniston makes her public appearance with BF Jim Curtis - See pics

Photos from the night show them beaming side‑by‑side, with Curtis cheering as she took the stage for her award speech. The outing follows Aniston’s recent ELLE interview where she called Curtis “extraordinary”.

While Jennifer wore a vintage Ralph Lauren halter gown, Curtis looked sharp suit—making their red‑carpet debut together, though she walked the carpet solo before he joined her inside .

Actor Jennifer Aniston and her partner Jim Curtis finally stepped out as a couple at a glittering Los Angeles gala, marking a big milestone for the pair. The event, part of ELLE’s Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel, saw the two coordinate in sleek black.

During the interview, she highlighted his work as a hypnotherapist and praised his kindness and mission to help people heal . She also went Instagram‑official earlier this month, posting a cozy birthday snap captioned “Happy birthday my love… Cherished.”

At the event, the Friends actor was one of the women was honoured for her contributions to the industry and was presented with the prestige title from her long-time pal Adam Sandler.

There are no other photos of the couple, but here's hoping for more public appearances in the future.

Speaking about the couple, their romance first sparked rumours after a July 4 getaway in Mallorca. Ever since then, the couple has been spotted on several dinner dates with friends since, but this gala was their first formal public appearance. It’s Jennifer Aniston’s first public relationship since her divorce from Justin Theroux and long after her earlier marriage to Brad Pitt.