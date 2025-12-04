Malaika Arora says men divorce, marry women 'half their age’ and get praise: 'But a woman is judged’

Malaika Arora, who has been through the experience of marriage and divorce with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has talked about the constant scrutiny that women have to face because of the decision. However, when a man does it, he gets praise. Malaila called out these double standards as she spoke at an event in Mumbai. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says aftermath of Sridevi, Dharmendra's deaths proved ‘derailment of morality’: ‘You see it become meme…’) Malaika Arora says men do not get judged when they divorce and then decide to remarry.

What Malaika shared

During the conversation, Malaika said, “You are constantly judged for being strong. We are going to have these judgments irrespective. Some of the men have been instrumental in my life to shape the woman I am. But in today's day and age, a man doing it- a man living a certain life- is great. A man decides to move on — get a divorce, marry someone half his age — it’s like, ‘Wow, what a man!’ But when a woman does it, she is questioned. It is like, ‘Why would she do something like that? Doesn’t she have sense?’ There are just constant stereotypes that really need to be shut down.”

Malaika's personal life

Malaika Arora's personal life has consistently been under the spotlight, with her marriage to Arbaaz Khan and her subsequent relationship with Arjun Kapoor being constantly under the scanner.

Arbaaz and Malaika were married for about two decades before they parted ways and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2016. It was only recently that it was made clear that they had parted ways after dating for several years. Meanwhile, Arbaaz got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025.