Children's Day | Child actors safety is the top priority for Asit Modi and Binaifer Kohli; teen stars parents

From ensuring shorter work hours to keeping kids away from intense scenes, TV sets today are paying closer attention to the well being of their youngest stars. Makers and parents share the on-set measures and provisions that ensure the safety and well-being of kids which acting on set- Children day feature

Asit Kumarr Modi, Producer At Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), we have always ensured that our young actors maintain a healthy balance between their studies and work. Even when the Tapu Sena was just 8 to 10 years old, we took care that their education was never affected , arranging tuition teachers on set when needed and giving them leave during exams. I’m proud that they grew up with the show while performing exceptionally well in their academics.

With our current young artists like Veer (Akshaan Sehrawat) and Bansri (Maahi Bhadra), the same approach continues. We make sure they don’t lose their childhood in the process of working. Our team often plays games like cricket with them, ensuring the atmosphere on set stays light and joyful so that they enjoy every moment and carry happy memories with them. I always tell children, laugh, play, and be happy, but never neglect your studies.

Binaiferr Kohli, Producer “Working with child artists is always a joyful experience, but it also comes with a sense of responsibility. We make sure that they are never overworked or stressed. Their schooling and personal growth come first, and the production always works around that. There’s constant coordination with parents and teachers so that their learning continues smoothly,” says Binaiferr. She adds: “Over the years, we’ve done several shows like Family No. 1, Masti, Yeh Hai Mere Apne, and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, all of which have involved children. On our sets, we ensure they have a comfortable and happy environment , we even provide games for them so they can relax between shoots. When exams approach, we make sure they get leave or extra time to study. I truly believe a child should enjoy the process of acting and never feel pressured by it. When they’re happy, cared for, and supported, their natural talent shines through effortlessly.”

Asmi Deo Asmi, has worked in shows like Jagriti and Anupamaa. The young actors mother, Deepika Deo tells us, “The production team was extremely professional and well-organized throughout Jagriti shoot. They were very particular about maintaining the schedule and ensured that shoot timings were not extended unnecessarily.”

She further elaborates, “All crew members were strictly instructed to maintain appropriate language, no abusive words and behaviour on set, especially considering the presence of several children. Medical provisions were well in place. On one occasion, when Asmi fell ill on set, the team promptly arranged for a doctor. They had a tie-up with a nearby medical practitioner, ensuring immediate medical assistance whenever required.”

Recalling one incident, Deepika shares, “During one of the scenes, Asmi had to shoot with a cow. Unfortunately, the animal accidentally stepped on her foot, causing an injury. Despite the incident, Asmi continued performing without showing any reaction, as she was determined to complete the scene. I was seated behind the monitor and did not initially notice the injury, but the creative director observed it and immediately informed me. The team promptly advised us to have Asmi examined by a doctor and even suggested that she take the rest of the day off if necessary.”

As for her studies, Deepika says, that the production team was also very considerate of Asmi’s academic commitments. “They made necessary adjustments to the shoot schedule whenever her exams coincided with filming. On such occasions, they would modify the call time to accommodate her exam timings, ensuring a healthy balance between her education and work,” she says.

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni Aurra, who played Choti Anu in Anupamaa, has worked in shows like Barrister Babu, Durga aur Charu, and most recent Anupamaa. The young actor’ mother Dr Deepti Bhatnagar Badoni tells us, “The production team made it a point that we do a psychological exam every few months, before the shoot, followed by the same routine every three months. This was done to ensure that the show or work, or the track is not effecting the child in anyway.” Elaborating further she says, “Whenever a bold scene or a fight scene was being shot, the team ensured that the kids were not near by or there call time were different.” She adds, “During her exams, the team used to be very supportive to work around her schedule and adjust her call time. In case of exam next day, they use to move the scene around, just to ensure that the studies are not effected.”

Swarna Pandey Swarna Pandey, played the role of Pihu in Kundali Bhagya. The young actors mother Bulbul Pandey shares, “We always ensure that the show she signs doesn’t affect her academics. During, her last show, we shared our concerns with the team, and they readily agreed to our demands.” She adds, “A tutor used to come to teach Swarna on set in between the breaks she used to get. The makers and us ensured that Swarna’s studies don’t suffer.”

Akshaan Sehrawat Akshaan who recently joined the cast of TMKOC, shares, “It’s a little hard sometimes because I have to do my homework, study and also act, but I love acting so much, so I make it work. The production team has arranged a small room just for us (Mahi and I) to study on set. My Mumma has made a proper timetable for me and also helps me to study. Our scenes are usually scheduled in the later part of the afternoon, so we try to finish our school and homework by then. There’s also a tutor to help us with our studies. And the evening is what we always wait for because that’s when we play and have fun! The team really pampers us because we’re the youngest ones on set, so we try to make the most of that!”