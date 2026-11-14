Children's Day| Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's son Vihaan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's daughters Dua, Devi: Stars and their mini-mes

With the festive season falling close to Children’s Day this year, Bollywood parents decided to upload adorable family portraits on their social media to mark the festivities. On the day of celebrating children today, here’s a dekko: Children's Day special (Photos: Instagram) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in 2021, became parents to son Vihaan on November 7 last year. With the little one’s first birthday falling a day before Diwali, the couple decided to introduce Vihaan to the world by sharing his first glimpse on Instagram on Sunday, as the family of three twinned in yellow and cream outfits. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor introduced their daughter Raha to the world a few years back, the parents decided to keep her away from the limelight thereafter. However, with Raha’s fourth birthday falling two days before Diwali, Alia filled her feed with family pictures featuring Raha, starting from her birthday celebration, Raha with Ranbir on Ramayana sets, and finally a family picture from the Diwali celebrations. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with daughters Dua and Devi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents for the second time in September this year as they welcomed their second daughter Devi. The couple already share their elder daughter Dua, who was born in September 2024. To mark Dussehra auspiciously, the couple took to Instagram to share a playful family portrait of all four of them, revealing Devi’s name on October 20. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan decided to keep their sons Taimur, 9, and Jeh, 5, away from the limelight after the stabbing incident with Saif last year. But on the happy occasion of Diwali this year, Kareena put up a family picture featuring all four of them, exuding regal vibes in full Nawabi fashion. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi