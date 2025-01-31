Chris Evans is ‘happily retired’ from the MCU; refutes all reports about a comeback in Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans has firmly denied speculation that he will be reprising his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming 2026 film, Avengers: Doomsday. The film, which is set to feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. in a brand-new role as the villainous Victor Von Doom aka Dr. Doom, was reported to mark Evans' comeback as well. However, the former Captain America actor has dismissed these claims outright. Chris Evans has refused a comeback to the MCU

The speculation originated from a report by The Hollywood Reporter in December last year, suggesting that Evans was in talks to rejoin the MCU. However, in a recent interview with Esquire, Evans refuted the claims, expressing his disinterest in revisiting the superhero franchise.

"That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple of years—ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no—happily retired!" he clarified.

While Evans' last full-fledged appearance as Steve Rogers was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, he did make a surprise cameo last year in Deadpool & Wolverine. Interestingly, this wasn’t as Captain America but rather as Johnny Storm, a role he played in Fantastic Four (2005) and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Evans’ long-time co-star, Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson (formerly Falcon and now the new Captain America), also seemed unaware of the rumours regarding Evans’ return. Mackie and Evans worked together for five years in the MCU, with their characters sharing a strong bond—culminating in Steve Rogers passing on his shield to Sam at the end of Endgame. Mackie is now set to lead Captain America: Brave New World, solidifying his place as the franchise’s new star-spangled hero.

When asked about Evans' potential return, Mackie admitted he was out of the loop and revealed that Evans had personally told him he had no plans to come back.

"I didn’t know!" Mackie admitted. "I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then. At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’"

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be helmed by the Russo Brothers, the directors behind Infinity War and Endgame. The film will mark Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU, not as Tony Stark but as the iconic Marvel villain, Doctor Doom. With Evans remaining steadfast in his retirement, Mackie is expected to take centre stage in the upcoming Avengers films as the new Captain America.

While speculation surrounding past MCU stars remains a constant topic of discussion, Evans has made his stance clear—his time as Captain America is over, and for now, he remains content with retirement.