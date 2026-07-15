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CM Vijay confirms his much-delayed film Jana Nayagan is releasing on July 23; check out the new poster

Jana Nayagan will be CM Vijay's final film as an actor, releasing on July 23.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 03:25 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Vijay fans, mark the date. Jana Nayagan is all set to release in theatres on July 23. The actor-turned-politician took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to announce the same, along with a new poster of the film.

Jana Nayagan's poster
Jana Nayagan's poster

“#JanaNayaganFromJuly23” reads the post's caption, and the poster features him donning the uniform of a cop holding a sword.

The name of the actor too has changed on the poster. It now reads, “The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay”, and mentions that it will be an Anirudh musical.

“One last dance” said one comment, while another read, “Finally we are waiting Anna”

It's been a testing time for the film which was ready before Vijay took his oath as the Chief Minister. Multiple issues delayed its release until now. Jana Nayagan's censor certification took a lot of time, leading to uncertainty around its release date.

Piracy too affected the film. More than five minutes of footage, including Vijay’s introduction scene and key sequences, leaked online before the film had even received its censor clearance. Reports later claimed that a high-res version of the film had surfaced online, prompting the makers to issue legal notices, and seek court intervention to curb its circulation. Despite all of this, the fans have been looking forward to it eagerly.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home/Htcity/Cinema/CM Vijay confirms his much-delayed film Jana Nayagan is releasing on July 23; check out the new poster
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