CM Vijay’s birthday cake a hit in Chennai; 400 units sold in two weeks

A specific cake featured at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s 52nd birthday celebration has sparked a culinary trend in Chennai. Nearly a month after an intimate picture from the celebration went viral, the baker behind the dessert revealed she has sold between 300 and 400 orders of the exact same mango-vanilla cake.

CM Vijay’s birthday cake

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​In a conversation with India Today, Chennai-based baker Tanvi Bokaria shared that the sudden surge in demand began immediately after the cake was spotted in a birthday tribute shared by actor Trisha on June 22. The post, which featured Trisha and Vijay smiling together, was captioned: “To the person who makes it all worthy. HBD.” The post already possessed massive viral potential, having been uploaded just a day after Trisha reportedly unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. While netizens microscopically analyzed the image for clues about the duo’s personal equation, eagle-eyed fans also began tracking down the food items on the table. Bokaria’s mango-vanilla creation quickly became the star attraction for Vijay’s sprawling fanbase.

​”This was overnight fame for us,” Bokaria said. “We had no idea what occasion the cake was initially ordered for. It was incredibly special and caught me completely off guard. The last two weeks have been chaotic with sales, but I’m deeply grateful. My team members are huge fans of CM Joseph Vijay.”

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{{^usCountry}} ​The overwhelming demand has completely rebranded the product. Originally sold on the bakery’s standard menu as a seasonal mango vanilla cake, local patrons have officially renamed it. Bokaria explained that it is no longer called the Mango Cake, but is now popularly known as the “CM Cake.” That is exactly how customers place their orders now, simply asking if they can get the “CM Cake.” She confirmed that this milestone marks the highest volume of orders her team has ever received for a single flavour profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​The overwhelming demand has completely rebranded the product. Originally sold on the bakery’s standard menu as a seasonal mango vanilla cake, local patrons have officially renamed it. Bokaria explained that it is no longer called the Mango Cake, but is now popularly known as the “CM Cake.” That is exactly how customers place their orders now, simply asking if they can get the “CM Cake.” She confirmed that this milestone marks the highest volume of orders her team has ever received for a single flavour profile. {{/usCountry}}

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​The viral birthday photo triggered a massive digital treasure hunt, with social media users successfully identifying all the desserts present at the celebration. Alongside Bokaria’s mango-vanilla cake, fans discovered a tiramisu cake sourced from the Concu patisserie in Hyderabad and a strawberry white chocolate cake created by The Chef House in Chennai. While some fans went as far as speculating about the symbolic meaning behind the number of cakes present, those theories remain unverified.

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​What is certain, however, is that the intense public fascination surrounding Vijay and Trisha’s real-life camaraderie has given this dessert a life of its own. What began as a private birthday celebration has transformed into Chennai’s latest food phenomenon, one slice of “CM Cake” at a time.