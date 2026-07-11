CM Vijay shares Jana Nayagan's latest poster as film gets ‘A’ certification, release date mentioned ‘coming soon’

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's much delayed film Jana Nayagan is all set to storm theatres. And the man himself has declared it.

Vijay on a poster of Jana Nayagan.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, he shared that the film has finally been certified ‘A’ (Adults only) by the Central Board of Film Certification. Check it out:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The poster also mentions his current job: “The honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay”. But a fixed release date was missing from the poster, and it simply said “Coming soon”. Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's last release as an actor as he fully shifts his focus to politics. Anirudh has scored the music.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The film has endured a turbulent journey to the big screen, with multiple setbacks threatening to derail its release. The film first ran into delays over its censor certification, leading to uncertainty around its release date and sparking legal proceedings over the certification process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film has endured a turbulent journey to the big screen, with multiple setbacks threatening to derail its release. The film first ran into delays over its censor certification, leading to uncertainty around its release date and sparking legal proceedings over the certification process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Matters worsened when more than five minutes of footage, including Vijay’s introduction scene and key sequences, leaked online before the film had even received its censor clearance. Reports later claimed that a high-res version of the film had surfaced on piracy platforms, prompting the makers to issue legal notices, and seek court intervention to curb its circulation. Despite piracy, certification hurdles and release delays, anticipation for Jana Nayagan has remained strong among fans.