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Commonwealth Games 2026: Shankar Mahadevan to perform at closing ceremony with his sons, calls it a ‘huge honour'

Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, expressing pride in sharing the stage with Rashmika Mandanna

Updated on: Jul 25, 2026, 15:40:56 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan is all set to take centre stage at the closing ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Sharing his excitement, he says, “To be selected among so many talented musicians and singers—yeh mere liye bahut hi badi baat hai aur rahegi. What makes it even more special is that I will be performing with both my sons (Siddharth and Shivam) on such a huge global platform. We’re all having butterflies!”

Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Giving us a sneak peek into what his performance holds for the big day, Mahadevan reveals, “We’ve been working hard on selecting, editing, and curating a set-list that truly represents our country and its athletes. We’re including tracks like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Lehra Do from 83, but the biggest highlight to watch out for is the recreation of the iconic Vande Mataram track, originally sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar didi. I am very proud to have lent my vocals to it as well. We will open with that, followed by a medley, which will also feature a special act by Rashmika Mandanna. It is going to be a performance that represents India to the fullest.”

Mahadevan is set to reach Glasgow on August 1 with his team, where they will dive straight into rehearsals at the arena.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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