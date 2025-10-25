MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni reveals her dream profession, and it’s not what you’d expect

In a video from the visit that quickly went viral, ten-year-old Ziva was asked a simple question: what she wanted to become when she grew up. Her reply was as refreshing as it was unexpected: “I want to become a naturalist!” The response left the questioner pleasantly surprised, who said, “It’s a very unique thing for a girl of ten years. Wonderful!” To this, proud mum Sakshi smiled and added, “I hope she becomes one.”

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, is already winning hearts, not for her adorable smile, but for her ambition. Recently, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni, was spotted in Haridwar along with their daughter, as the duo visited the sacred Har Ki Pauri ghat to seek blessings from Maa Ganga. The mother-daughter pair also spread joy by distributing food to devotees, capturing the attention of fans online.

Earlier this year, Sakshi and Dhoni celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on July 4. Sharing a glimpse of their quiet celebration, Sakshi posted a few pictures of the couple on social media.

Ziva’s dream has remained unchanged over the years. In an old interview with the Hyderabad Chronicle, Sakshi had revealed that her daughter had long been drawn to nature. “Ziva is a bit of both of us. She is currently interested in becoming a naturalist and has a lot of questions about the environment and animals,” Sakshi had said — a reflection of the young one’s curiosity and passion from an early age.

Dhoni and Sakshi’s love story, which began in 2007, has long been the subject of fascination for fans. The two first met at Kolkata’s Taj Bengal Hotel, where Sakshi was interning as part of her hotel management course. Introduced by a mutual friend, Dhoni was instantly drawn to her charm, and what began as a private romance soon turned into a lifelong partnership when the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dehradun in 2010.

Ziva, who was born in February 2015 while Dhoni was on national duty during the Cricket World Cup, has grown up largely away from the public eye, much like her famously private parents.