Critics Choice 2025 highlights: From Chelsea Handler's jokes and Anora's surprise win to the return of Jackie Chan

After facing two delays due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards finally took place on Sunday evening at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The prestigious ceremony, which recognises the finest achievements in film and television as selected by critics, marked a night filled with surprises, emotional moments, and fierce competition. From unexpected wins to emotional moments, the 30th Critics Choice Awards proved to be an eventful night, shaking up the awards season race in unexpected ways.

Returning to host for the third consecutive year, Chelsea Handler set the tone for the evening with her signature wit, delivering a scathing yet entertaining opening monologue. The awards race proved to be unpredictable, with indie gem Anora pulling off a major upset and several unexpected wins across categories. Meanwhile, the television section saw Shōgun cementing its dominance, while Jackie Chan’s rare Hollywood appearance earned a heartwarming reception. Unfortunately, it was a disappointing night for India, with both All We Imagine As Light and Citadel: Honey Bunny missing out on victories. Here’s a look at the biggest moments from the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Chelsea Handler’s return as a host for third time

Chelsea Handler kicked off the night with a no-holds-barred monologue, taking jabs at some of the industry’s biggest stories. She addressed the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, while also commenting on Ariana Grande’s relationship with Ethan Slater. Handler didn’t hold back as she poked fun at Demi Moore’s latest film The Substance and her reflections on aging, before turning her attention to Nicole Kidman’s steamy role in Babygirl. Her sharp humour had the audience in splits, setting the stage for an evening full of surprises.

Anora shocks with Best Film win

One of the night’s biggest upsets came in the Best Film category, where the independent drama Anora emerged victorious. Despite not securing wins in any other categories, the film managed to beat strong contenders like Wicked, The Substance, Conclave, and Emilia Pérez. The unexpected win makes the race for the Oscars even more exciting, proving that Anora may have a stronger presence this awards season than initially anticipated.

Big wins for Wicked, The Substance, and Conclave

While Anora claimed the top prize, other films secured crucial wins in their respective categories. Jon M. Chu’s Wicked stunned by winning Best Director, outshining favourites Jacques Audiard and Brady Corbet. Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance triumphed in Best Original Screenplay, while Peter Straughan took home Best Adapted Screenplay for Conclave. Demi Moore’s performance in The Substance continued to earn accolades as she claimed Best Actress, while Adrien Brody took home Best Actor, for his performance in The Brutalist further solidifying his standing this awards season.

Jackie Chan receives standing ovation on his return to Hollywood

A particularly emotional moment of the evening came when Jackie Chan graced the stage as a presenter. Making his first Hollywood awards show appearance in over five years, the legendary action star received a standing ovation from the audience. He then presented the Best Foreign Language Film award to Emilia Pérez, marking a significant milestone for the film’s growing international success.

Shōgun reigns supreme in television categories

The television section was dominated by the critically acclaimed Japanese drama Shōgun, which secured four major awards, including Best Drama. The series also swept the Supporting categories, reinforcing its critical and commercial success. Meanwhile, Hacks won Best Comedy and picked up two acting accolades. The Best Limited Series award went to Baby Reindeer, while Jean Smart added another trophy to her collection for Hacks. A particularly touching moment came when Adam Brody won for Nobody Wants This and emotionally thanked his wife, Leighton Meester, weeks after they lost their home in the LA wildfires.

Zoe Saldaña fiery speech after getting Emilia Pérez its first major win

Despite the controversy surrounding its recent reception, Emilia Pérez continued its awards momentum by securing its first win of the night. Zoe Saldaña, widely considered an Oscar frontrunner, won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film. In her acceptance speech, she subtly criticised the backlash surrounding the film, urging critics to engage in more constructive discussions rather than outright dismissals.

"My wish for the impact of this film on audiences and our world is that I hope we can all be curious and open-hearted towards each other because you never know when you'll have the opportunity to be a hero in someone else's story. Our world is too big and too beautiful to be any other way, so stay curious, stay kind, and stay blue. Not too blue," she said as she tried to hold back tears while accepting the award.

India misses out on wins at Critics Choice Awards 2025

It was a disappointing night for Indian cinema, as neither of the country’s nominees managed to secure a win. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which was a strong contender in the Best Foreign Language Film category, lost to Emilia Pérez. Meanwhile, Citadel: Honey Bunny, another Indian nominee, failed to make a mark in its respective category. Despite the losses, both films’ nominations showcased India’s growing presence on the global stage.