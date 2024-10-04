CTRL Twitter Review: Ananya Panday’s standout performance receives love; fans compare film to Ra.One, Black Mirror

The digital platform is turning out to be quite lucky for actor Ananya Panday, who has been busy experimenting with roles we haven’t seen her portray in the past. It all started last year when she played an extremely relatable broken-hearted girl who was desperate to recapture her ex boyfriend’s attention in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). Then recently she won hearts as an ostracised influencer with her web series debut, Call Me Bae. Well, Ananya has now returned to OTT with yet another release— Vikramaditya Motwane's screenlife thriller CTRL. According to rave reviews on Twitter, the actor has pulled a hat-trick. Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi in CTRL

Fans all across social media are in awe of Ananya’s performance as well as the gripping storyline of CTRL. Some have even compared the film to Shah Rukh Khan’s superhero actioner Ra.One (2011) as well as sci-fi British series Black Mirror. For instance, one Twitter review of CTRL read: “Vikramaditya Motwane's #CTRL is similar to RaOne; an artificially intelligent entity becoming self aware and having bad intentions, taking control of the user's life and doing shady shit.. interesting movie”, while another netizen tweeted: “Feels like a black mirror episode, warns you of the future to come where a lot is already happening. Depiction of digital life is very accurate, small nuances-A post production nightmare. #AnanyaPanday solid. Bit too cynical for shock value, ig needed for impact.”

Lauding Ananya’s portrayal of Nella Awasthi, another fan shared: “#CTRL Vikramaditya Motwane skillfully portrays a frightening AI future, echoing Elon Musk's warnings about AI's dangers. The film shifts smoothly from lighthearted to haunting, making it highly recommended, particularly due to Ananya Panday's standout performance.” In CTRL, we are introduced to Ananya aka Nella and her boyfriend Joe Mascarenhas portrayed by actor Vihaan Samat. The influencer couple are living the perfect life, garnering followers with their adorable moments on social media, until Nella catches Joe cheating on her with another girl. Nella then uses AI to erase her ex from her memories, which seems like a good idea until he goes missing. For real!

After reading these reviews of CTRL, are you planning to let Ananya take control of your life this weekend?