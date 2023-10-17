Dance to the rhythm of Navratri: Bollywood singers recommend song for Navratri playlist

Navratri is all about celebrating the divine feminine energy, and what better way to do so than with upbeat and energetic music? So we ask the popular singers of the Indian film industry to share their recommendations for navratri playlist. They speak about the top songs that they would suggest to ensure that guests are filled with enthusiasm and joy while celebrating this festive occasion through dance and merriment. Darshan Raval, Shilpa Rao, Armaan Malik among many others share their favourite songs

Armaan Malik: My recommended playlist includes songs which I am sure are loved by the majority of people. First one is the classic from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam- Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje. The song fills the air with energy and happy vibes. Second is Tattad Tattad and there is no one who hears it and not grooves to it. Another song that I really like is Gamey Gamey and this one’s also is sure to get your feet tapping.

Darshan Raval: My favourite songs to add to the Navratri playlist are Dhindhora Baaje Re, Chogada, and Kamariye. These songs always get me in the mood for garba and I love performing to them. One song that I’ve been dancing to a lot lately is Dakla, as it’s a great blend of traditional and modern beats that always gets the crowd moving.

Shilpa Rao: Because I was born and raised in Jamshedpur, I was deeply influenced by various forms of music, including Shaama Sangeet, Nazrul, and a significant amount of Rabindra Sangeet from Bengal. We were exposed to Durga Maa songs during Durga Puja celebrations, and one particular performance stands out for me. Parveen Sultana Ji’s rendition of “Bhavani Dayani” is legendary. It beautifully celebrates the different aspects of Durga Maa, portraying her power and benevolence. This rendition holds immense importance to me, as I witnessed it during my formative years, and it continues to resonate with me to this day.

Rahul Vaidya: First recommendation is Garbe ki Raat. I love that song and it’s not because it’s my song but it’s genuinely a very beautiful track and its beats would just make you groove. Chogada Tara from the film Loveyatri, sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur is another song that should be added to your playlist. Hey Naam Re would be my third pick. Though there are so many beautiful songs for the Navratri playlist, these should not be missed.

Akriti Kakkar: For me, Moti Verana by Amit Trivedi, Dholida from Gangubai and Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela are must haves for the garba playlist. I feel these songs exude the spirit this festival really is. I remember how I instantly fell in love with Moti Verana the moment I heard it. The composition, the smiles it brings, the sheer happy vibe of the song, it’s all just beautiful. Dholida and Nagaada Sang again are brilliant songs, their energy and fervour make you get up to dance.

Purva Mantri: Madi Mahisagar is a very special song. Every time I sing this on stage, it gives me goosebumps and this song connects me to a divine energy. Pari Hoon Main is that evergreen song and an all time favourite for Navratri especially. Its composition and lyrics are so beautiful that it creates a great vibe for such festive events. Rum Jhum would be my third pick. It is my first Garba release, which makes it very even more special. It is a true power house

