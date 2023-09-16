Dassde singer Jai Dhir: Independent artistes are selling out stadiums today

In an era dominated by digital streaming platforms, live performances hold an old-world charm for artistes while also serving as a stable source of revenue. And independent musician Jai Dhir, whose latest single Dassde has received over 101K views on YouTube, is grateful for that.

Jai Dhir's latest single Dassde has crosses 101k views so far

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Independent artistes are selling out stadiums by putting out good music, and building communities along the way. Live shows and touring are one of the most prominent sources of income for any artiste,” Dhir states explaining that live shows and touring have become pivotal revenue sources for artistes, particularly those in the independent music scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer has amassed 1.3 million listeners, every month, on streaming sites, a feat that he views as the ultimate validation for his music. “In the end, having an audience that enjoys my music is what matters. It just proves how open people are to new and independent artistes. Music truly has no boundaries,” the 23-year-old states, highlighting the open-mindedness of listeners today.

What appeals to Dhir the most about independent music is the “freedom” it offers to artistes like himself. “There are no timelines, no briefs and no pressure to do anything that you don’t want to do. My music and the way that I write is extremely dynamic because of this exact reason. Creativity always flows best when it’s not forced,” Dhir adds, emphasising the “dynamism and authenticity” that independent music allows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhir’s latest single draws inspiration from the common experience of mismatched expectations in relationships. Speaking about his collaboration with lyricist Cawin, he tells us, “We took about an hour to finish a basic composition with rough production and vocals. Once the demo was ready, we took another hour to furnish out the details and improve all the technicalities when it came to the lyrics and production. So, in about two hours, Dassde was ready.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON