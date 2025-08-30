Days after deleting his social media post, BTS' J-Hope accidentally reveals new tattoo in a viral video; watch

BTS’s J-Hope has never been one to shy away from expressing himself through music, dance and now through body ink. The rapper and dancer, born Jung Ho-seok, just gave ARMY a closer look at his latest tattoo, and fans can’t stop talking about the significance behind it. J-Hope accidentally reveals new tattoo

The reveal came on August 29, 2025, when J-Hope dropped a TikTok video dancing to “GO!” by rookie group CORTIS. While his smooth moves stole the spotlight, sharp-eyed fans quickly noticed fresh tattoos along his thigh. The phrases read: “I’m your hope,” “You’re my hope,” and “HOPE.” Each word, allegedly etched by celebrity tattooist Dr. Woo, ties directly to the mantra J-Hope has repeated throughout his career — one that symbolises positivity, reassurance, and the bright energy he brings to BTS and his fans.

This is the artist’s second visible tattoo, following the “7” he got above his Achilles tendon in 2022, a design shared by all BTS members to represent their unbreakable bond. But unlike the group’s collective ink, this latest tattoo feels deeply personal. It’s an emblem of the persona he’s built as “the hope” of BTS, while also reminding ARMY that their love is his source of strength.

The decision now makes sense in hindsight — just days earlier, tattooist Dr. Woo had shared, then deleted, photos of J-Hope and V in his Los Angeles studio. While J-Hope’s new ink is now in the spotlight, V’s tattoo remains a mystery, fueling speculation online. Some fans believe he may have chosen a design inspired by the poem King he once posted to Instagram, though no confirmation has surfaced.

For J-Hope, however, the meaning is clear. His tattoo is more than ink—it’s a permanent mark of his identity and connection with fans. And in true mentor fashion, he used its reveal not just as a personal statement, but while amplifying a rookie group’s music, proving once again why ARMY calls him their “hope.”