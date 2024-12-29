DC boss James Gunn defends delay of The Batman 2 to 2027; says gaps are common for sequels

DC Studios' head, James Gunn, has addressed the delay of The Batman Part II, now rescheduled for release on 1 October 2027. The sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 hit, The Batman, was originally set to arrive on 2 October 2026. However, the revised timeline has sparked disappointment among fans, concerned about the five-year gap between the films. James Gunn has defending the delay of The Batman 2 to 2027.

Gunn took to Threads to reassure fans, highlighting that such delays are not uncommon for major blockbusters. “To be fair, a five-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels,” Gunn explained. “Seven years between Alien and Aliens. Fourteen years between The Incredibles. Seven years between the first two Terminator films. Thirteen years between Avatar movies. Thirty-six years between Top Gun films. And, of course, six years between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3,” he wrote.

Earlier on Threads, Gunn had confirmed the delay, citing the script's unfinished state as the sole reason. “The only reason the film was pushed is because a full script has yet to be completed. Matt [Reeves] is dedicated to delivering the best film possible, and no one can precisely predict how long that process will take. Once the script is ready, large productions like this typically require around two years for pre-production, filming, and post-production,” he had shared earlier.

Gunn, who assumed leadership of DC Studios in 2022 alongside British producer Peter Safran, is also preparing for the release of Superman: Legacy. The film marks Gunn's first directorial project as DC co-CEO and stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film will explore Superman’s battle with his nemesis and his struggle to reconcile his alien heritage. Superman: Legacy is set to debut in cinemas on 11 July 2025.