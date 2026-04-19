Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy in the cutest way, check it out

Baby Dua Singh Padukone's sibling is on the way! Deepika Padukone, her mom took to Instagram on Sunday morning to officially confirm her second pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh in the most heart-melting way. She shared an adorable picture featuring their daughter holding up a pregnancy test kit, subtly yet clearly announcing that the family is set to grow. Ranveer Singh with wife Deepika Padukone

It instantly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with love and congratulations. Their friends from the fraternity too sent love. Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar wrote, "Congratulations", while Samantha shared multiple heart emojis.

Many fans called it one of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements, with the focus on little Dua.

For Ranveer, the year is turning out to be one of his professional and personal best, with Dhurandhar The Revenge becoming a blockbuster. Deepika will be seen next in King opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer and Deepika had tied the knot in November 2018, and welcomed Dua in September 2024.