Dua Singh Padukone has finally become an elder sister- to a baby girl! Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Saturday evening to announce the arrival of the latest member of their family.

Ranveer and Deepika

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They shared a picture of a small footprint, with “Welcome baby girl”, written on it, along with the date of her birth- 19.9.2026. It had Dua, Deepika and Ranveer's names mentioned below. A nazar emoji was put in the caption too.

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{{^usCountry}} Their friends from the fraternity wasted no time in congratulating the family. Actor Sonu Sood, singer Shreya Ghoshal, designer Masaba Gupta, actor Kriti Kharbanda and many others expressed their joy at the news in the comments section. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their friends from the fraternity wasted no time in congratulating the family. Actor Sonu Sood, singer Shreya Ghoshal, designer Masaba Gupta, actor Kriti Kharbanda and many others expressed their joy at the news in the comments section. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika and Ranveer had been spotted on Friday seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Their second pregnancy was made public on April 19 earlier this year.