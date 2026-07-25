Deepika Singh on why Delhi will always be home: I know these roads better than google maps

Some people need an app to find their way around Delhi, but TV actor Deepika Singh remembers every turn. On a recent visit to the Capital to meet family, the actor found herself correcting her own car’s GPS in real time. “I know the roads better than Google,” she laughs, pointing out that after nearly fifteen years of living in Mumbai, Delhi, clearly, never left her system.

Deepika Singh in Connaught Place

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That instinct traces back to Paharganj, where Deepika grew up long before the world knew her as Sandhya. Her path from an Air Force school student to a bank employee to, quite unexpectedly, a ramp model plays out like a script no one wrote on purpose. “There was one contestant short, and the money being offered was good. I was very adventurous and courageous,” she recalls of the walk that put her face in every newspaper the next morning and, eventually, on television screens across the country. “Delhi ne mujhe opportunities bahut di hai”

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{{^usCountry}} If the city gave her a career, she says it also gave her a spine. “Delhi has made me a very strong person, because of the ups and downs I faced and the type of conditioning I have gotten here.” Even her old solo trips to tuition, she jokes, came with an unofficial curriculum. “Self-defence training meri apne aap hi hogayi thi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the city gave her a career, she says it also gave her a spine. “Delhi has made me a very strong person, because of the ups and downs I faced and the type of conditioning I have gotten here.” Even her old solo trips to tuition, she jokes, came with an unofficial curriculum. “Self-defence training meri apne aap hi hogayi thi.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika Singh talks about her fondeness for Delhi

Fame hasn’t touched her shopping habits either. Dilli Haat and Sarojini Nagar remain non-negotiable, and her food map still runs from Roshan Di Kulfi in Karol Bagh to the chole bhature at Sitaram’s in her own Paharganj. “Dilli mein raat ke 3-4 baje bhi laziz khaana milta hai,” she says. Even her dance reels, the ones the internet can’t stop watching, come with the same disclaimer. “I know I’m not dancing well, I’m just creating a vibe, because I’m still a Delhi girl at heart.”

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Deepika Singh at Delhi's famous Bengali market

She credits the city’s mixed culture for the rest. “Delhi girls are the strongest, sabko collar pakadna aata hai. In Mumbai, everyone is running with the speed of the local, but Delhi feels very homely.”

That warmth showed mid-conversation, as fans kept walking up for photos and she obliged every single time. “Dilli waale dil se hi milte hain,” she smiled, adding that this affection is exactly what keeps her going.

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Delhi in 3 words

“Courageous, spontaneous, and Fun”

Written By Mahtab Kaur