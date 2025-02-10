Denzel Washington reacts to Oscar snub for his performance in Gladiator II: 'I've been around too long'

Veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has experienced enough Academy Award contention over the years for the 2025 nominations to leave him unfazed. Denzel has now addressed the Academy’s decision to overlook his performance in Gladiator II in the Best Supporting Actor category during a recent interview with The New York Times. Denzel Washington's performance in Gladiator II received rave reviews from the critics

"Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I'm so upset," he said before revealing he had his hands full while preparing for the titular role of Othello based on William Shakespeare's iconic play, on Broadway.

"I was sitting there smiling [on nomination morning], going: 'Look at you. On the day you didn't get a nomination for an Oscar, you're working on Othello on Broadway,'" Washington recalled.

Elaborating further, the 70-year-old actor shared his perspective on the situation. "I'm happy for all that did, and I'm happy with what I'm doing. Listen, I've been around too long. I've got — I don't wanna say other fish to fry, but there's a reality at this age. Going back to what I was saying: The beginning of wisdom is understanding. I'm getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that's exciting," he said.

Washington’s portrayal in Ridley Scott’s much-anticipated sequel was met with widespread acclaim and had secured nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. However, the Academy did not extend the same recognition, opting instead to nominate Yura Borisov (Anora), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice). The only Oscar nomination Gladiator II received was for Best Costume Design.

Despite this apparent snub, Washington is no stranger to Academy Awards recognition. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has received multiple nominations and wins. He first claimed an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for Glory and later won Best Actor in 2002 for Training Day. In addition to these victories, he has been nominated for Best Actor on six other occasions for Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Flight, Fences, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Roman J. Israel, Esq. He also received a Best Supporting Actor nod for Cry Freedom and a Best Picture nomination for Fences, which he also directed.