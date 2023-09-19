Dev Anand’s Juhu home to be turned into a 22-floor tower; read more details

The house in which late actor Dev Anand spent the most beautiful years of his life, along with wife Kalpana Kartik, children Suniel Anand and Devina Anand has been sold, shares a source with us exclusively. Dev Anand spent 40 years in this Juhu House.

“Dev Anand’s Juhu bungalow has been sold to a real estate company. The deal is also done and paperwork is going on. It has been sold for approximately ₹350-400 crores as it’s a prime location with bungalows of prominent industrialists in the locality,” says a source

Adding to it, an insider who also lives close to Anand’s home, tells us , “Actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dimple Kapadia also once lived in the apartments around the bungalow. The place will now be replaced by a 22 floors long tower.”

When Dev Anand decided to build a home in Juhu, it was a locality not known to many. In fact, he had shared in earlier interviews that he chose the place because he fell in love with its wilderness. “I built my Juhu house 1950. Juhu was a small village then and there was total wilderness. I liked it because I’m a loner. Juhu has become very crowded now, too full of people, especially on Sundays. It’s not the same beach any longer. My Iris Park residence doesn’t have a park anymore, there is a school and four bungalows bang opposite my place,” he had told a media outlet.

The sources further tell us that the house that in which Anand lived for “40 long years” is being sold because there is no one to look after it. “His son Suniel stays is US whereas daughter Devina lives in Ooty along with mother Kalpana Kartik. There is no one in Mumbai to take care of the property and hence they have taken the decision to sell off the bungalow. In fact, they had also sold some property in Panvel, Maharashtra for the same reason,” reveals the source.

Another source tells us that when Anand’s studio was sold 10 years back, the money that they got from it was used to buy three apartments. “One was given to Suniel, another to Devina and third to his wife Kalpana. So for the Juhu property also, everyone will get the share,” source further adds

