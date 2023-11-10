Dhanteras Special: Jasmin Bhasin, Apurva Agnihotri, Shivin Narang and other celebs reveal what they are buying this year

Dhanteras, the first day of the grand Diwali festival, is all about wealth and prosperity. We talk to actors to find out how they plan to celebrate this auspicious occasion and what they have on their shopping list for Dhanteras this year.

Vivek Dahiya

Ever since I have started to earn, I have taken on the responsibility of buying gold or some form of gold or silver for our parents, so I will buy this year as well. As children, we have grown up watching our parents do so every year, so somewhere it is carved in that this is what is done on that day. I was always taught that it brings prosperity and good luck. So for me, Dhanteras is a special occasion.

Dalljiet Kaur

Every year, no matter how good or bad I was doing, I would buy some sort of gold. I also got my car during dhanteras. I find it very auspicious to buy something on that day. Dhanteras is very special, so be it a gold coin, a silver coin or something for the mandir. When we used to shoot, we used to give each other Apta or sonpatta as a symbol of gold to each other. I think I’ll be buying something in gold as a symbol this year.

Ankita Bhargava

I have beautiful childhood memories with Dhanteras. My Aunt and Uncle in Delhi used to do this Indian version of wish cookies with cow dung cakes, with coins or wheat hidden inside the cow dung cakes. As a ritual, we do pooja in our office on Dhanteras and Mehr is involved in each and every aspect of it! I personally am not so much into jewellery, but every year I buy a gold coin in Mehr’s name and keep it in the pooja.

Jasmin Bhasin

Dhanteras is a beautiful festival that signifies the beginning of the festive season for me. Personally, it’s a time to reflect on the blessings in my life and show gratitude. I celebrate it with a traditional puja. I follow the custom of lighting lamps, decorating the house, and creating an atmosphere of warmth and positivity. While Dhanteras often involves purchasing precious metals, this year, I will buy silver jewelry that resonates with me.

Shivin Narang

Dhanteras holds a special place in my heart as it marks the beginning of the festive season. I follow the ritual of lighting oil lamps or diyas in the evening. It’s a tradition that has been passed down through generations in my family, and it holds a deep spiritual significance for us. This year, I’m looking forward to purchasing a beautiful silver idol of Lord Ganesha which I will go and buy with my parents. Lord Ganesha is a symbol of wisdom and good fortune, and I believe having this idol in my home will bring positivity and blessings.

Aneri Vajani

Well, Dhanteras as we all know is an immensely auspicious occasion. This is a day when we worship lord Dhanwantari and pray for the wealth of their family. I take it by the day to be honest. Ideal thing would be to go out with family and then purchase something auspicious together. However, owing to hectic schedules, that’s always not possible. But yeah, it is a day where we all must have gratitude for the great things we are blessed with in life. Well, rituals would be to engage in daily puja. Also, this is a time where we decorate our houses to the best way possible. We also look forward to buying things made of metal or jewelry around this time. So yes, primarily all this but nothing specific. Well, I do have something in mind, the prosperity of which I want to dedicate to my God and to my family. However, it is very personal and I wouldn’t like to discuss in depth about it. But yes, there’s something I am looking forward to by God’s grace. Fingers crossed and looking forward to that.

Delnaaz Irani

We were taught during childhood that Dhanteras was associated with buying silver, gold, and many other new things. It was a major tradition in my house. I find it extremely amazing and beautiful, it is auspicious. I have continued the trend of my mother of buying silver utensils or a gold coin. I keep it in the mandir every year to mark the occassion. Picking up gold or silver is very important. Even if I am working, I tell my husband or mom to pick it for me, it is a mandate ritual for me. Even this Dhanteras, it is about buying something small of gold or silver. I prefer buying coins than anything else.

Apurva Agnihotri

Dhanteras is a day of memories for me. Because on this day, my father used to come from Mumbai to Kanpur on the day of Dhanteras with a lot of gifts. We used to sit in the evening and perform Laxmi pooja. This is one day when I miss that annual ritual. Every year we buy gold coins on the occassion, but this year I will buy gold bangles for my little daughter Ishaani. I am really excited and happy, and I am looking forward to it. We will to the puja in the evening and Shilpa will be decorating the house with lights and flowers.

Charu Asopa

Dhanteras hum bachpan se puja karke manaate aarahe hain. It is auspicious to buy anything new on this day, especially gold. Ziana is now understanding everything, so I want her to learn everything that I also did during my childhood. This Dhanteras, I will show her how to perform puja, and will also try to buy a piece of gold and go shopping together. Dhanteras ke pehle hi safaaiyaan bhi shuru hojaati hain, toh vo bhi karenge. We will be lighting 13 diyaas in the house and make rangoli as well.

