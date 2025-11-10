Dharmendra is under observation but stable: Sunny Deol’s team issues statement

Actor Dharmendra’s health has been making headlines all day. Many reports claimed the veteran was on a ventilator and some even said that he has passed away. Sunny Deol’s team has now completely dismissed those rumours. Actor Dharmendra

A statement from Sunny’s team read:

“Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

We also reached out to Dharmendra’s wife-actor, Hema Malini, who told us, “We’re hoping for his speedy recovery.”

Hema, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and grandsons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, were spotted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today, where Dharmendra is currently admitted.

This isn’t the first time the 89‑year‑old’s health has caught the media eye. Rumours about his health first surfaced on November 1, which said that he had been admitted, followed by reports (today) that he was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital with complaints of breathlessness.