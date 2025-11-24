Dharmendra’s last Instagram post is his final message for fans: ‘May God bless you with long life…’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, in Mumbai at the age of 89, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema. The news of his death has sent waves of grief across the nation, with fans, friends, and family remembering the actor for his talent.
In the midst of this heartbreaking loss, Dharmendra’s last Instagram post has gone viral, moving many to tears. The video, shared last month on the occasion of Dussehra, has now taken on a deeper meaning — a heartfelt message of love and blessings from the actor to his fans, just weeks before his passing.
Dharmendra’s last message to fans
In the short video, Dharmendra is seen sitting in a golf cart, surrounded by members of his staff. With his signature humility, he greets his fans warmly and says, “Tamaam bhai behno ko, bachche bachiyon ko, Dusshera ki shubhkamnaye. Bhagwan aapko lambi sehat de, khushiyan de, aur ab aap naye ban ke rahe, tab toh tarraki hi tarraki hai.” (Translation: “To all brothers and sisters, boys and girls, best wishes for Dussehra. May God bless you with long life, happiness, and may you always stay renewed and refreshed so that success keeps coming your way.”)
The clip, posted in October, is now flooded with emotional comments from fans who see it as Dharmendra’s final goodbye. His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had both commented on the post with heart emojis, while his daughter Esha Deol wrote, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🧿”.
A legend remembered
Dharmendra’s passing comes just days before his 90th birthday, which was to be celebrated on December 8, 2025. Over a career spanning six decades, he defined Hindi cinema’s golden era with his versatility — from intense dramas and romantic classics to timeless comedies and action films. Dharam ji is survived by his family — wives Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur, and children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana Deol.