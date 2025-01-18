Dhartiputra Nandini actor Hritik Yadav mourns the death of ‘brother’ Aman Jaiswal: Humara bahut acha bond tha…

Actor Hritik Yadav was left in shock when he called his close friend and co-star Aman Jaiswal on Friday evening, only to learn that Jaiswal had met with a fatal accident. The two actors, who worked together on the show Dhartiputra Nandini, developed a close bond during their time on set. Jaiswal, who was on his way to an audition, reportedly met with the tragic accident when his bike was struck by a truck on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai. He was 24. Aman Jaiswal and Hritik Yadav worked together in Dhartiputra Nandini.

Recounting the moment he received the news, Yadav tells us, “Jis audition ke liye Aman jaa raha tha, uska casting person knew me very well. When Aman didn’t reach on time, they called him and a stranger picked the call to say that Aman has met with an accident. Casting director ne immediately mujhe call kiya to inform and also cross check if it indeed had happened or someone is making a sick joke of sorts. When I called Aman, I got the same information and I rushed to the hospital.”

Aman Jaiswal (far right) with co-stars Shagun Singh and Hritik Yadav.

Jaiswal, who was originally from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to the trauma ward at Cama Hospital in Jogeshwari, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, the truck driver has been taken into custody and a case for rash and negligent driving has been registered against him. Investigation in the case is ongoing.

Yadav reveals that while no family members had arrived when he reached the hospital, some of Jaiswal’s neighbours were already present. “Aman’s neighbour, who I think is also from the same hometown, had reached the hospital before any of us. Eventually, all other known people also started coming in,” the 23-year-old says, adding, “It is still hard to believe that he is not there anymore.”

Jaiswal and Yadav shared a brotherly bond both on and off set. “We have so many memories from when we were shooting the show. We had the same room, our make up would happen at the same time. It’s difficult to express. Humara bahut acha bond tha. Hasi mazak karte rehte the because we are of the same age,”

Yadav fondly recalls, adding, “He played my elder brother on the show, and off-screen, we shared a similar brotherly bond. There was never any negativity between us, and we always spent time together.”