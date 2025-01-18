TV actor Aman Jaiswal, known for Dhartiputra Nandini, dies in Mumbai road accident

Television actor Aman Jaiswal, known for his lead role in the Indian TV serial Dhartiputra Nandini, died on Friday after a truck collided with his motorbike in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai. Actor Aman Jaiswal gained recognition for his lead role in the TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini". (@aman_jazz/Instagram)

The accident took place on Hill Park Road around 3.15 pm. According to the police, the truck driver hit Jaiswal while he was riding his motorcycle.

Jaiswal was taken to the trauma ward of Cama Hospital, where he was declared dead. The truck and its driver are in police custody. The case is being registered at Amboli police station, ANI reported, quoting Mumbai Police.

Aman Jaiswal was heading to an audition when a truck struck his bike on Jogeshwari highway, Dhiraj Mishra, the writer of Dhartiputra Nandini, told India Today.

Aman Jaiswal's final Instagram post was about the Dhartiputra Nandini serial. In it, the TV actor shared his journey, revealing that his decision to pursue acting was met with significant opposition from his family.

Originally from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, Aman Jaiswal gained fame for his lead role in Dhartiputra Nandini. He began his career as a model before appearing in the popular show Udaariyaan, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

He also portrayed Yashwant Rao Phanse in the Sony TV show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, which aired from January 2021 to October 2023.

Dhiraj Mishra paid his last respects to Aman Jaiswal on Instagram, writing, “Tum jeevit rahoge hamari yaadon mein... Ishwar kabhi kabhi kitna kroor ho sakta hai aaj tumhari mrityu ne ehsaas kara diya... Alvida (You will remain alive in our memories... How cruel God can be, today your death has made me realize this... Farewell).”

Aman Jaiswal, who described himself as someone who ‘lived through his characters’ in his Instagram bio, had more than 65,000 followers on his social media account.

Many fans were deeply saddened by the news of Aman Jaiswal's death, expressing their condolences and noting that the TV actor left us too soon.